Korean-language dailies

-- Seoul brings 'Friends of Korea' from Afghanistan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea holds hands of 391 Afghans who helped rebuilding efforts (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party unilaterally passes controversial media bill at 4 a.m. (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling DP pushes forward with media bill to tighten controls on freedom of press (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party set to restrict freedom of press (Segye Times)

-- Controversial media bill passes parliamentary committee at 4 a.m. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- History will judge media bill (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party adamant about passing controversial media bill by August (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party pushes for media bill despite strong opposition (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Goldman Sachs to invest 2 tln won in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to provide 160,000 new homes next year (Korea Economic Daily)

