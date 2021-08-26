BOK raises policy rate, first pandemic-era rate hike
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.75 percent, marking the first pandemic-era rate hike to fight rising inflation and rein in surging household debts.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to raise its key rate in this year's sixth rate-setting meeting.
The BOK's decision came as the nation was battling against its worst-ever COVID-19 outbreaks with daily new infections remaining above 1,000 for more than 50 days.
Some analysts have predicted that the BOK may raise its key rate this month as BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol strongly hinted that the monetary policy may begin to normalize "within this year."
Investors will closely watch Lee's press conference, which will provide details on whether there were any dissenters.
To bolster the pandemic-hit economy, the BOK slashed the key rate to the all-time low of 0.5 percent in May last year by delivering an emergency rate cut of half a percentage point.
Despite signs of a robust recovery in exports, weaker consumption has weighed on employment and increased pressure on policymakers.
So far this year, South Korea's economic recovery has shown signs of a recovery, helped by a strong rebound in exports.
Exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products.
Exports, which account for half of the economy, rose 29.6 percent on-year in July to a record high of US$55.4 billion in July, extending their gains to the ninth straight month.
