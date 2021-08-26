Number of multilevel marketers dips in Q2 amid pandemic
SEJONG, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The number of multilevel marketing (MLM) firms operating in South Korea dropped in the second quarter of the year from three months earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, the antitrust regulator said Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had 130 MLMs as of end-June, down six from three months earlier, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
Seven MLMs shut down their businesses in the three-month period, with one newly entering the market.
MLMs refer to companies where sales personnel are not only compensated for selling products and services but also for revenue generated by the salespeople they recruit.
The second-quarter decrease came as stricter social distancing measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic resulted in less person-to-person marketing activity.
The FTC has been posting regular reports on MLMs since 2006 to better control the market and alert consumers about possible problems. Some companies are known to exploit members and are viewed as illegal pyramid schemes.
