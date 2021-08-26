Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(7th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A total of 378 Afghans arrived in South Korea on Thursday as part of Seoul's efforts to evacuate local co-workers of the country's embassy and other facilities in the war-torn nation after the Taliban's seizure of power.
A KC-330 tanker transport aircraft carrying the evacuees landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 4:24 p.m., after departing from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad early in the morning, the foreign ministry said.
-----------------
Justice ministry to grant long-term visas to Afghan evacuees
INCHEON -- Afghan evacuees, who fled their country seized by the Taliban, will be eventually granted long-term visas after they arrive in South Korea, the justice minister said Thursday.
Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said the government decided to give legal status to the people who worked with the South Korean government in the war-torn country and their families on par with that of a refugee.
-----------------
Foreign ministry calls in Japanese Embassy official to protest Fukushima water release plan
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry called in a Japanese Embassy official Thursday to lodge a protest over a plan to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, officials said.
Lee Tong-q, the ministry's director general for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, expressed regrets to Makoto Hayashi, a minister at the embassy in Seoul, as the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the plant, announced the plan earlier this week.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up summertime combined exercise amid tensions with N.K.
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States on Thursday concluded a summertime combined exercise conducted amid heightened tensions after North Korea warned of a "serious security crisis" in protest of the regular drills.
The nine-day computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training began on Aug. 16 in a scaled-back manner, mobilizing the minimum level of troops without any outdoor drills, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
Colombian veterans of Korean War receive state medals from S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has awarded state medals to two Colombian veterans who fought for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War in recognition of their sacrifice and devotion, officials said Thursday.
Guillermo Rodriguez Guzman, 91, and Alvaro Lozano Charry, 87, were awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal on Wednesday during their visit to Seoul on the occasion of Colombian President Ivan Duque's three-day state visit to South Korea that began Tuesday.
-----------------
Colombian president Ivan Duque given honorary Seoul citizenship
SEOUL -- Colombian President Ivan Duque was awarded honorary citizenship of Seoul on Thursday, the last day of his three-day visit to South Korea, to boost bilateral friendship, the city government said.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon handed a certificate of honorary Seoul citizenship to Duque at a ceremony held at the city hall earlier in the afternoon, according to the city government.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak on BOK's rate hike
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended their three-day winning streak Thursday as the central bank delivered its first pandemic-era rate hike. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 18.28 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 3,128.53 points.
-----------------
Proposed media act revision won't apply to foreign news organizations: ministry
SEOUL -- Foreign news organizations will not be subject to the proposed revision to the media arbitration act, which would impose stiffer penalties on malicious false reports, government officials said Thursday.
The ruling Democratic Party, which controls an absolute majority at the National Assembly, plans to pass the bill during a full floor session Monday, despite resistance from opposition parties and media lobbies.
