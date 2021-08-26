Colombian president visits inter-Korean border village
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Colombian President Ivan Duque visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on Thursday, the United Nations Command (UNC) said.
The Colombian leader is in South Korea for a three-day state visit that started Tuesday.
UNC Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera hosted Duque, and South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook also accompanied the president on the visit.
"Colombia was the lone South American country to answer the UN's call in 1950, and its enduring UNC officer contingent represents the country's unbroken commitment to peace on the Peninsula," the UNC said in a Facebook post.
The U.S.-led command administers Panmunjom and the broader DMZ as an enforcer of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)