More than half of S. Koreans and Japanese support bilateral cooperation: U.S. survey
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A majority of people in South Korea and Japan support cooperation between their countries in areas such as the denuclearization of North Korea, a U.S. survey showed Thursday.
More than seven out of every 10 Japanese surveyed said they supported Japan sharing intelligence with South Korea on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to the poll conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, an independent, nonpartisan organization based in Illinois.
Fifty-three percent of South Koreans polled also supported their country sharing intelligence with Japan on the same issue.
The poll, partly funded by the Korea Foundation, was conducted in March, involving 1,000 adults each in South Korea and Japan, according to the Chicago Council.
Seoul-Tokyo relations have been at their lowest ebb since mid-2019 when Japan began to take a series of steps believed to be aimed at retaliating against Seoul court decisions that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to their former Korean workers who were forced into free labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
Such measures included removing South Korea from Japan's list of trusted trade partners.
"For South Koreans, 55 percent say resolving these disputes should be a top priority for South Korea's alliance with the United States," the Chicago Council said in a press release. "Only working to ensure economic growth and denuclearizing North Korea receive higher support."
More than half of those surveyed in both Japan and South Korea also supported cooperation between the two countries on international development projects in Southeast Asia, showed the survey.
When asked about China, more than 80 percent of those polled in South Korea, Japan and the United States said they believe China seeks to replace the U.S. as a dominant power globally or in the Indo-Pacific region. The poll was also conducted in the United States, involving 1,017 adults.
Still, China's economic and military power was not considered a top critical threat in any of the three countries.
"Instead, there is more focus on global and economic challenges facing all three countries. For example, in the United States, the top critical threats at political polarization at home (65% critical) and domestic violent extremism (61% critical). In Japan, the COVID-19 pandemic (64% critical) is the top critical threat ... in South Korea, low birth rates (81% critical) and climate change (76% critical) are seen as issues most critical to the vital interests of the country."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)