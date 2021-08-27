Korean-language dailies

-- Era of ultralow interest rate comes to end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ultralow interest rate over after 15 months, further hike possible before year-end (Kookmin Daily)

-- Key rate hiked to tackle household debt, home prices (Donga Ilbo)

-- Era of ultralow interest rate ends (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition to media bill grows within ruling party (Segye Times)

-- Key rate raised in first step to deflate asset bubble (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Era of ultralow rate sets as worries over paying interest begins (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Era of ultralow rate comes to end (Hankyoreh)

-- Time is up for excessive loans, borrowing money to invest (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK raises interest rate, declares war on household debts (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Curtain falls on ultralow rate (Korea Economic Daily)

