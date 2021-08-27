(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 27)

The game industry is a gold mine that creates jobs preferred by youth. The sector has emerged as a star of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Kakao Games, which was listed on the stock market last October, has become the fourth-biggest company in the Kosdaq bourse with an aggregate market value of about 5.74 trillion won ($4.91 billion). This spring, a pay-raise boom swept the game industry as companies competed to recruit workers by offering drastic hike plans. For the jobless youth, it is far better to deregulate games and other new industries and create decent jobs than to give state subsidies to them.