Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 21 -- N.K. leader inspects apartment construction site: state media
23 -- N. Korea develops real-time PCR equipment to test for coronavirus: state media
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss humanitarian aid to N. Korea
-- Sung Kim's Seoul visit highlights U.S. commitment to denuclearization: State Dept.
24 -- Russia reaffirms willingness for 'constructive role' in peninsula peace process
25 -- N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
26 -- N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly session next month: state media
(END)