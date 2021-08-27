Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader again inspects apartment construction site for riverside flats
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a site for riverside apartments under construction in Pyongyang again in nearly five months, state media said Saturday.
Kim inspected the construction of the residential district in Pothong River running through Pyongyang and called on timely measures for the supply of equipment and materials, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Expressing great satisfaction over the radial change brought about in the riverside area, making it totally different from how it was about 140 days ago, by the builders' patriotism and loyalty despite lack of everything and difficulties, he highly appreciated the labor feats of all the builders," it said.
------------
N. Korea develops real-time PCR equipment to test for coronavirus: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) coronavirus testing equipment on its own, state media said Monday, as the country continues to fight against the global pandemic.
Scientists and workers at the 111 Factory in Pyongyang have developed the equipment, which meets global standards, for the first time in the country, the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said.
Many countries currently use PCR as a standard test for COVID-19 that works by finding the virus's genetic information, or RNA, in a sample taken from a patient.
------------
N. Korea's main paper urges people to prioritize socialist ideology
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for putting socialist ideology ahead of anything else, stressing that ideologically arming people should be the basis for moving science and technology and other areas forward.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, made the appeal in an editorial, saying that emphasizing the economy while being negligent in ideological education will only result in the collapse of the foundation of socialism.
"We must maintain the ideology-first policy to boldly break through the difficulties and to open up a new era of upheaval in socialism," it said.
------------
N.K. paper urges military's absolute obedience to ruling party on Army-First Day
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday called for the military's absolute obedience to the ruling Workers' Party as the country marked the 61st anniversary of its Army-First Day.
North Korea celebrates the Day of Songun, or Army-First Day, on Aug. 25 to mark late leader Kim Jong-il's visit to the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Armored Division in 1960. The unit is known to have entered Seoul for the first time among North Korean troops during the 1950-53 Korean War.
"For a military to demonstrate strength as an invincible combat force that can defeat any powerful enemy, it should be well-prepared not only in its ideology but also in terms of military technology," the paper said in an editorial.
------------
N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that Cuba has captured an American attempting to smuggle people from Havana to the United States, calling it a "legitimate measure."
The North's foreign ministry made the claim in an article on its website, saying the American approached the eastern coast of the Cuban capital on a speedboat on Aug. 7 in an attempt to take several Cubans to the U.S.
"The Cuban Coast Guard seized the speedboat and captured the American who had violated the territorial waters of Cuba," the article said.
------------
N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly session next month: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will convene a meeting of its rubber-stamp legislature in Pyongyang next month to discuss adopting laws on youth education and modifications to the national economic plan, state media said Thursday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly met in Pyongyang on Tuesday and decided to convene an SPA session on Sept. 28, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA said the session will discuss the issue of "adopting the law on developing cities and counties and the law on ensuring education of young people, the issue of modification and supplementation of the law on national economic plan, the issue of inspecting and supervising the enforcement of the law on recycling and the organizational issue."
