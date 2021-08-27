Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Unification minister hold talks with U.S. nuclear envoy on N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the U.S. envoy for North Korea and discussed a coordinated approach to jump-start stalled talks with Pyongyang, his office said Tuesday.
During the breakfast meeting, Lee and U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim shared their overall views on the current situation and discussed how to resume dialogue and cooperation with the North at an early date.
Lee expressed hopes that the allies' efforts for engagement will be successful and stressed the need to stably manage the situation on the peninsula, the ministry said in a press release after the meeting.
Unification minister urges Russia to play 'constructive role' for peninsula peace
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called on Russia to play a "constructive role" in advancing the peace process on the Korean Peninsula during his talks with Moscow's top nuclear envoy, his office said Wednesday.
Lee also stressed that the peninsula is at a critical turning point as he met Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who doubles as Russia's envoy for North Korean issues.
Morgulov told Lee that Russia will play an active role for peace and prosperity on the peninsula and stressed the economic and political significance of trilateral cooperation with the North, the ministry said.
N.K. propaganda outlet denounces S. Korea-U.S. military drill as 'playing with fire'
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday slammed South Korea and the United States over their summertime joint military drill, calling it "a dangerous playing with fire" that heightens tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Uriminzokkiri made the criticism as the allies were set to conclude their nine-day combined military exercise Thursday, which has been held in a scaled-back manner due to the coronavirus situation and peace efforts involving North Korea.
"The joint military drill is evidently aimed at intentionally worsening situations on the Korean Peninsula and a dangerous playing with fire underway as part of efforts to complete the preparations for invasion of the North," the website said.
