S. Korea, Norway hold joint defense industry committee meeting
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Norway held a regular meeting of their joint defense industry committee, and discussed ways to boost cooperation and exchanges in their arms procurement fields, officials said Friday.
During the meeting in Oslo, Kim Sang, an official from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), met with Morten Tiller, national armaments director at the Norwegian defense ministry, to share their major defense projects and overall procurement policy directions, according to DAPA.
Key topics included the export of South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer to the European country and Seoul's envisioned participation with the K-2 Black Panther in the tank acquisition project Norway is currently working on, according to the agency.
"The two sides are planning to hold another senior-level meeting in October on the occasion of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) to further deepen defense industry ties," DAPA said in a release.
The joint committee was established in 2010, and the two nations have held a meeting on an annual basis.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)