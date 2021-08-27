Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Afghan evacuees in S. Korea arrive at temporary shelter in Jincheon
JINCHEON, South Korea -- Hundreds of Afghan civilians who evacuated to South Korea seeking refuge from the Taliban in their homeland arrived at their temporary shelter in the country's central region Friday, where they are expected to stay for about eight weeks.
The group of 377 Afghans, including 180 children and infants, which landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday via a KC-330 military tanker transport aircraft, was admitted to the Leadership Campus of the National Human Resources Development Institute in Jincheon, 91 kilometers south of Seoul.
S. Korea sends back 1 unidentified Afghan during evacuation: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry corrected the number of Afghan evacuees brought into South Korea on Thursday to 377 from 378, saying one person had to be returned to Kabul from Islamabad due to unclear identity.
A total of 391 Afghans had originally been brought from Kabul to Islamabad, but while checking their identities before departure for South Korea, officials found one unidentified person not on the evacuation list, according to the ministry.
(LEAD) New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hovered under 1,900 for the second day Friday, while the number of critical patients continued to rise, as health authorities stepped up vaccination campaigns to control the worst wave driven by the highly infectious delta variant.
The country added 1,841 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,811 local infections, raising the total caseload to 245,158, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
USFK reports cluster infection at Osan base after recent no-mask dance party
SEOUL -- At least 33 American service members stationed at Osan Air Base tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Friday, after the base came under fire for a no-mask dance party in disregard of social distancing rules.
The infections were reported on Thursday and Friday at the base, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and contact tracing is under way, according to South Korean government officials.
Unionized health workers to go on strike Sept. 2 amid prolonged pandemic
SEOUL -- Unionized health workers will go on strike next week to demand better working conditions and the expansion of public health infrastructure amid the pandemic, their union said Friday, raising concerns over a workforce shortage in hospitals as South Korea is battling the worst wave of COVID-19.
The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union (KHMU) said 82 percent of 56,091 members from 124 hospitals and treatment facilities cast their ballot, and nearly 90 percent of them voted in favor of the strike.
Defense chief to visit Egypt, Oman next week
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook will visit Egypt and Oman next week to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to boost defense and arms industry ties, his office said Friday.
Suh plans to leave for Egypt on Sunday for a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's defense chief Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed. It is the first time for a South Korean defense minister to visit the Middle Eastern nation, according to the ministry.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slightly up ahead of Fed chair's speech
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished higher Friday after a choppy session as investors await the comments from the chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve about its tapering timeline. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 5.37 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 3,133.9 points.
POSCO joins hands with partners to develop liquefied CO2 carrier by 2025
SEOUL -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Friday it has teamed up with Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. and other partners to develop a carrier of liquefied carbon dioxide in the latest move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Under the deal, POSCO and its partners will build a 20,000 cubic meter liquefied CO2 carrier by 2025, the steel giant said.
Busan film fest opens its door to online streaming platforms
SEOUL -- The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has opened its doors to non-theatrical original content from online streaming services.
BIFF, one of the largest film festivals in Asia, said Friday that it newly launched the "On Screen" section for screening new drama series to be released on online video streamers, like Netflix. This year's 26th edition will be held from Oct. 6-15 in the southern port city of Busan.
