Korean-language dailies

-- Bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Five commercial banks set to reduce credit loans (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kabul airport bombing kills at least 170 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Biden to blame for bloody Afghanistan (Segye Times)

-- U.S. hit hard by IS' counterattack (Chosun Ilbo)

-- IS-led terrorist attack kills more than 100 people in Kabul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Stay-at-home work (Hankyoreh)

-- Bloody Kabul by IS terrorist attack (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Court orders watchdog to lift sanctions against chief of Woori Financial (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rate hike likely hits blow to companies' restructuring efforts (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)