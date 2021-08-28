Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry

20:57 August 28, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Four Afghan evacuees, including two kids, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea earlier this week, a Seoul ministry said Saturday.

They took coronavirus tests upon arriving at Incheon International Airport on Thursday. They were among 477 Afghans evacuated to South Korea from their homeland controlled by the Taliban.

The Afghans, who were staying at a temporary shelter in Jincheon, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, have been transported to a medical facility in the nearby city of Cheonan, according to the Ministry of Justice.

South Korea carried out the emergency evacuation operation mobilizing its military aircraft to help those who worked at its local embassy or assisted in Provincial Reconstruction Team activities in the war-torn nation as well as their families.

Afghan evacuees wait for COVID-19 tests at Incheon International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in this photo taken by the joint press corps. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK