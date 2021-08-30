Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Real estate tax war ignites again (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Small merchants to go bankrupt despite nearly relief aid worth 300 trillion won (Kookmin Daily)
-- IAEA detects signs at Yongbyon nuclear facility (Donga Ilbo)
-- Tug of war between parties over media bill grows (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Shortage of 'jeonse' to get worse in fall (Segye Times)
-- Credit loans spike 500 pct in one week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes to pass media bill despite criticism (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party contemplates push to pass media bill amid criticism (Hankyoreh)
-- Banks to raise deposit rate as BOK raises interest rate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sewage disposal problems arise in third new town (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 7 out of 10 employees consider changing, quitting their jobs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moderna vaccine supply cut short (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Does central bank's rate hike signal end of 'bittoo' era? (Korea Herald)
-- Private companies spearhead global space race (Korea Times)
