(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 30)

Ministry officials reportedly quarreled with broadcasting camera crew and photojournalists on Thursday over the coverage of the Afghan arrivals at the airport. An official was said to have told them that the ministry may cancel its approval of their coverage of the airport arrivals if they refuse to cover a ceremony in which the minister gives dolls as gifts to arriving Afghan children. Reporters argued that they came to the airport to shoot the Afghans' arrival, but the tussle ended when some of the reporters agreed to shoot the event involving the minister.