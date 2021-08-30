Hwang Hee-chan joins Wolverhampton on loan, becomes 14th S. Korean in Premier League

"Hwang's a player we've watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said. "He's got a lot of talent and is very versatile. He can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide. He's got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup (in 2018). He's got a lot of pace, power and strength -- he's probably a little bit different to what we've got, and we think he's a strong acquisition for the squad."