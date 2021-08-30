Monday's weather forecast
09:00 August 30, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 26/21 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/21 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 27/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30
Jeju 30/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 20
Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20
