Military reports 3 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Three service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,615, the defense ministry said Monday.
An Army officer based in the border county of Cheorwon was found to have contracted COVID-19 following a vacation, while another officer in the southwestern county of Jangseong has tested positive after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.
In Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, an Air Force officer was confirmed to have been infected after a family member tested positive.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,487 new infections Monday, bringing the total caseload to 250,051.
