KBO club Dinos hand down own punishment on players banned for social distancing violation

Park Sok-min, Park Min-woo, Kwon Hui-dong and Lee Myung-ki are currently serving 72-game bans, handed down by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on July 16. The four players were found to have met with two outside guests for beers in a room at their road hotel in Seoul on July 5, when private gatherings of more than four people were banned during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the capital city. Three of the four players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the league to cancel a week's worth of games in mid-July.

