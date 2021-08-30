Moon appoints new top financial regulator
17:34 August 30, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed Koh Seung-beom as the head of South Korea's financial regulatory body, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Koh, a member of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board, was nominated to lead the Financial Service Commission (FSC) in early August and went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing last Friday.
He is to begin the job Tuesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
