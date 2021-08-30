K League leading scorer Veldwijk signs 1-year extension with Suwon FC

Behind Veldwijk's offensive heroics, Suwon FC are in third place in the 12-club league with 38 points, behind Ulsan Hyundai FC (54 points) and Jeonbuk (47 points). Suwon FC are also the third-highest scoring club in the K League 1 with 39 goals, with Ulsan and Jeonbuk tied at the top with 46 goals apiece.