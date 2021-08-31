Gist of proposed national budget for 2022

Spending:

-- To increase fiscal spending by 8.3 percent on-year to 604.4 trillion won

-- 216.7 trillion won on health, welfare and labor, up 8.5 percent from 2020

-- 96.8 trillion won on administration, up 14.3 percent on-year

-- 83.2 trillion won on education, up 16.8 percent on-year

-- 55.2 trillion won on national defense, up 4.5 percent

-- 30.4 trillion won on industrial sectors, SMEs and energy, up 6 percent.

-- 29.8 trillion won on research and development, up 8.8 percent

-- 27.5 trillion won on social overhead capital, up 3.8 percent

-- 23.4 trillion won on agriculture, fisheries, food, up 3.4 percent

-- 22.4 trillion won on public security and safety, up 0.3 percent

-- 11.9 trillion won on environment, up 12.4 percent

-- 8.8 trillion won on culture, sports and tourism, up 3.9 percent

-- 6 trillion won on diplomacy, inter-Korean affairs, up 5.7 percent

-- To seek average annual increase of 5.5 percent in government spending under 2021-25 fiscal management plan.

