Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gap remains large over media bill, renegotiation begins today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Youth and pregnant women also to receive vaccine shots (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't already aware of resumption of operations at Yongbyon in real time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Youth and pregnant women also to receive vaccine shots (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party decides to ram media bill through September parliamentary session (Segye Times)
-- Ruling, opposition parties fail to narrow gap over media bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't promotes restoration of hotlines even though it knows about resumption of operations at Yongbyon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Those aged 12-17 and pregnant women to receive vaccine shots from 4th quarter (Hankyoreh)
-- North Korea dials back nuclear clock (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sale of Namyang Dairy Products on the brink of falling apart (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Youth and pregnant women to receive vaccine shots from 4th quarter (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yongbyon activity was detected from July says IAEA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'I feel totally safe now': Afghan ally (Korea Herald)
-- Electronic anklets fail to prevent crimes by sex offenders (Korea Times)
