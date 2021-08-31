Go to Contents
07:09 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gap remains large over media bill, renegotiation begins today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Youth and pregnant women also to receive vaccine shots (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't already aware of resumption of operations at Yongbyon in real time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Youth and pregnant women also to receive vaccine shots (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party decides to ram media bill through September parliamentary session (Segye Times)
-- Ruling, opposition parties fail to narrow gap over media bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't promotes restoration of hotlines even though it knows about resumption of operations at Yongbyon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Those aged 12-17 and pregnant women to receive vaccine shots from 4th quarter (Hankyoreh)
-- North Korea dials back nuclear clock (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sale of Namyang Dairy Products on the brink of falling apart (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Youth and pregnant women to receive vaccine shots from 4th quarter (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yongbyon activity was detected from July says IAEA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'I feel totally safe now': Afghan ally (Korea Herald)
-- Electronic anklets fail to prevent crimes by sex offenders (Korea Times)
(END)

