BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS' mega-hit "Butter" climbed back a notch to place seventh on this week's Billboard main singles chart, extending its top 10 performance for the 14th consecutive week.
The summery song debuted at No. 1 in May and spent nine nonconsecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 chart before dropping to the fourth, seventh and eighth places in the past three weeks.
Billboard announced the latest results on its website Monday (U.S. time), adding that "Butter" also topped the Digital Song Sales chart for a 13th week, with 68,800 downloads, up 25 percent from last week.
With 14 weeks in the top 10, "Butter" replaced BTS' first English song "Dynamite" (13 weeks) for the most weeks spent in the top 10 for a song by a South Korean artist.
"Butter" still holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by any song in 2021. It represents the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day" by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
In between its No. 1s, "Butter" spent one week at No. 7, when it was dethroned by BTS' other hit song, "Permission to Dance," the seven-piece act's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
Coming in at No. 1-3 on this week's Hot 100 chart were "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran and "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo, respectively.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)