Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

10:58 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Two Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections at barracks across the country amid the prolonged fourth wave of the pandemic.

One Army officer was confirmed to have been infected following his recent vacation, and an Army soldier tested positive after coming into contact with a friend who had earlier contracted the virus, according to the ministry.

The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,617, it added.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,372 more COVID-19 cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Daily cases have stayed above 1,000 for 56 consecutive days.

In this file photo, service members stand in line to undergo a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on May 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

