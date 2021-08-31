Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #HMM #strike vote

HMM's land-based workers at HMM vote to strike for pay increase

11:23 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Unionized land-based workers at HMM Co. have voted for a strike after failing to reach an agreement with the management over a pay raise, the union said Tuesday, triggering concerns over potential disruption at the country's top shipper.

In a vote held Monday, 98 percent of its 755 members supported the strike if the negotiations go nowhere, according to the union.

A week earlier, unionized sailors and other sea-based workers at the company also voted in favor of a strike to solve wage disputes.

But the decision to go on strike hinges on the result of their negotiations with management, slated for Wednesday.

The management proposed an 8-percent pay increase, a bonus amounting to 300 percent of their wages and 200 percent incentive after closing the books at the end of the year, but the unionized workers refused.

If the two unions hold a strike, it will be the first one ever since the company's founding in 1976.

This file image provided by South Korea's top shipper HMM Co. shows a logo of the shipping company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK