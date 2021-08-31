Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

Hyundai Heavy develops offshore carbon dioxide storage platform

14:43 August 31, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has developed an offshore platform to store carbon dioxide under the ocean floor with the state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC), the group said Tuesday.

The group's two affiliates-- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) and KSOE's subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. -- have won approval in principle (AIP) for the offshore platform from DNV, a Norwegian ship quality assurance and risk management company, it said.

AIP for the platform means a certification agency has reviewed its basic design and confirmed that it meets the agency's technical requirements and standards for safety.

This conceptual image provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Aug. 31, 2021, shows the process of carbon dioxide being taken from land and stored under the ocean floor. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The platform can store carbon dioxide that is captured and liquefied on land under the ocean floor after being transported via vessels or pipelines.

The three companies developed the platform with the aim of storing 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually for 30 years starting in 2025 under the ocean floor of the country's first-ever gas field.

The offshore gas field, which is located 58 kilometers off the coast of the southeastern city of Ulsan, started producing natural gas in 2004 and will be closed at the end of this year.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK