Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #breakthrough cases

Breakthrough cases top 3,000; people in 30s most vulnerable

14:56 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 among those who have been fully vaccinated, data showed Tuesday, with people in their 30s being the most vulnerable age group for reinfection, even after vaccination.

The country reported 3,128 cases of such infections as of Monday last week, accounting for 0.04 percent of the 7.7 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The rate of breakthrough cases occurring in people in their 30s was the highest at 0.085 percent, with the rate gradually decreasing among older groups, the agency said.

People receive COVID-19 shots at a makeshift clinic in western Seoul on Aug. 31, 2021. (Yonhap)

The rate of breakthrough cases among those who have received jabs supplied by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson came to 0.113 percent, trailed by AstraZeneca with 0.068 percent and Pfizer with 0.021 percent.

As of Tuesday, around 29 million people, or 56.5 percent of the total population, have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some 15.2 million people, or 29.6 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The country added 1,372 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 1,333 local infections, raising the total caseload to 251,421.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK