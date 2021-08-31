Go to Contents
Hyundai honorary chairman to donate 10 bln won to vaccine center

15:59 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group's Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo will donate 10 billion won (US$8.6 million) to a vaccine development center run by a local university to help fight the new coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.

Chung Euisun, chairman of the South Korean automotive group, attended a signing ceremony for the donation to Korea University Medicine on behalf of his father, Hyundai said in a statement.

The vaccine development institute has been developing vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and treat them. The donated money will be spent to expand the medical center's existing R&D facility, it said.

The country added 1,372 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,333 local infections, raising the total caseload to 251,421 as of Tuesday.

The honorary chairman has donated a total of 850 billion won to support young talents, underprivileged people and cultural projects through the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Foundation since 2007, the statement said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the group's Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
