Foreign ministry seeks 5.7 pct budget increase for next year
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Wednesday it is requesting a 5.7 percent hike in its budget for next year to focus on efforts to tackle global health challenges and bolster cooperation with emerging countries outside of Asia.
The ministry proposed 3.02 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) for 2022, up from this year's 2.84 trillion won, as it seeks to expand the official development assistance (ODA) to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises, and deepen exchanges with countries in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
For the ODA, the ministry is requesting 1.11 trillion won for next year, up 17.3 percent from 950.5 billion won earmarked for this year. It is the first time that the ODA budget has surpassed the 1 trillion-won mark, the ministry said.
"We plan to also faithfully carry out our $100 million contribution pledge to the COVAX AMC and continue our contribution to the Gavi, the Global Fund and others," the ministry said, referring to the international financing mechanisms intended to provide COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries at low cost and root out other diseases.
The ministry asked for 4.3 billion won, up from 3.6 billion won, to beef up exchanges and cooperation with the countries in Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa so as to continue the support for Korean companies tapping into the emerging markets.
The budget proposal includes 7.2 billion won, up from 4 billion won, for various commemorative events expected to take place in 2022, as the year will mark the anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations with many countries, including the 140th and 30th anniversaries with the United States and China, respectively.
To strengthen cooperation with multilateral bodies and other forums, including the United Nations, the Group of Seven and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), it requested 2.3 billion won, up from 1.3 billion won, and 4.4 billion won for climate change and energy-related affairs, up from 3.6 billion won.
The ministry also seeks to spend 14.6 billion won, up from 11 billion won, to bolster consular assistance and disaster response systems to better ensure the safety of Koreans overseas.
To adopt a smart work system, such as artificial intelligence-based technologies, it seeks to spend 3.1 billion won.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)