Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #growth outlook

Moody's raises S. Korea's 2021 growth outlook to 4 pct

20:24 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday revised up South Korea's growth forecast for this year to 4 percent on strong exports.

In its report on world economic outlook, the rating agency adjusted South Korea's gross domestic product growth outlook from its previous estimate of 3.5 percent in May.

The nation's growth will continue to be supported by high demand across the globe for industrial products, especially electronics, the agency said.

Moody's also revised South Korea's growth outlook for next year from 3 percent to 3.2 percent, saying it expects a strong recovery in the country's economy.

Moody's raises S. Korea's 2021 growth outlook to 4 pct - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK