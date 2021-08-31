Renault Samsung, labor union reach tentative wage deal
21:10 August 31, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., and its labor union on Tuesday reached a tentative wage deal amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal may include a freeze in basic pay and a lump sum bonus payment of 8 million won (US$6,915) plus gift certificates, sources said.
The two sides said they will soon announce the details of the agreement.
The wage agreement is subject to a vote by union members on Thursday and Friday, the union said.
