Renault Samsung, labor union reach tentative wage deal

21:10 August 31, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., and its labor union on Tuesday reached a tentative wage deal amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal may include a freeze in basic pay and a lump sum bonus payment of 8 million won (US$6,915) plus gift certificates, sources said.

The two sides said they will soon announce the details of the agreement.

The wage agreement is subject to a vote by union members on Thursday and Friday, the union said.

This file photo taken May 4, 2021, shows a plant of Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)


