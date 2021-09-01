(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 1)

The DP's legislative frenzy reflects its obsession with passing all the bills it wants to before the Moon administration ends next May. But history shows what price the proponents of such bills could pay. The DP even had to withdraw a controversial bill aimed at disallowing citizens from attacking the sacrosanct cause of protecting former sex slaves even when civic groups are suspected of corruption. The DP must humbly accept its mistakes. Otherwise, it will perish — sooner than it can imagine.

