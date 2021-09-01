S. Korean, Egyptian defense chiefs agree to boost cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has met with his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, and agreed to enhance bilateral security and defense industry cooperation, his office said Wednesday.
The meeting took place Wednesday in Cairo, as Suh is on a two-day visit to the Middle Eastern country at the invitation of the Egyptian minister. He is South Korea's first defense minister to visit Egypt.
During the talks, Suh explained the South Korean government's efforts for the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and asked for Egypt's support. In response, Zaki vowed active backing for inter-Korean dialogue and the peace efforts.
The Egyptian minister also cited specific defense industry fields, in which his country seeks to cooperate with the Seoul government, saying Egypt regards South Korea as a nation for "strategic cooperation," according to the ministry.
Suh welcomed such a strong intention for cooperation and vowed to further work closely in diverse aspects, including those that the minister mentioned, the ministry said. It did not specify detailed projects the Egyptian minister mentioned.
Suh then paid a courtesy call on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during which the president expressed hope for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's state visit to his country and to enhance cooperation in all fields.
"This visit is expected to help strengthen ties with Egypt and give momentum to making strides in cooperation in defense and related fields," the ministry said in a release.
