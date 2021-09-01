Hyundai unveils mini SUV Casper
09:12 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the mini SUV Casper in the latest move to diversify its product lineup.
The Casper comes with a 1.0-liter multi-point injection engine or a 1.0-liter gasoline direction injection engine, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai plans to launch the entry-level SUV in the domestic market within this month, a company spokesman said, without elaborating on prices or other details.
