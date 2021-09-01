S. Korea looking for winning start as final World Cup qualifying round opens vs. Iraq

Head coach Paulo Bento has summoned all of his top dogs, eyeing six points from two opponents well below South Korea in the rankings. Captain Son Heung-min, who has two goals in three Premier League matches for Tottenham Hotspur this season, will once again be the key cog in the offense. France-based striker Hwang Ui-jo, who leads all South Korean players with 13 goals since Bento took the helm in August 2018, will look to add to that total. Hwang Hee-chan, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, will want to prove his worth as the latest South Korean to make it to the Premier League.

