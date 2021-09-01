Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 2,000 on Wednesday, with the more transmissible delta strain rising sharply ahead of a major holiday this month.
The country added 2,025 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,992 local infections, raising the total caseload to 253,445, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(3rd LD) Exports grow for 10th month in August on solid sales of chips, autos
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports have extended their gains to 10 months, jumping 35 percent on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles, and underpinning recovery momentum in Asia's fourth-largest economy, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments came to US$53.2 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Door remains open for dialogue with N. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. remains willing to meet with North Korea anywhere and anytime, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
The spokeswoman noted the North, however, remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains firmly committed to dialogue with N. Korea: S. Korean envoy
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains strongly committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue, and is working closely with South Korea to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table, Seoul's top nuclear envoy said Tuesday.
Noh Kyu-duk made the remark after holding a series of meetings with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, and other administration officials, including the White House policy coordinator for Asia, Kurt Campbell, during a visit to Washington this week.
-----------------
Hyundai tops global hydrogen auto sales
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. topped global hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle sales in the January-July period, a market research firm said Wednesday.
Hyundai sold a total of 5,300 units of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the first seven months, beating Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., which sold 4,100 and 200 units, respectively, during the same period, according to SNE Research.
-----------------
S. Korea, China hold ceremony to casket 109 sets of Chinese troop remains
SEOUL -- South Korea and China on Wednesday held a ceremony to casket the remains of 109 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War for their return to the homeland this week, the defense ministry said.
The ceremony took place at an Army base in the western city of Incheon ahead of the repatriation of the remains -- discovered from former battle sites last year -- to China on Thursday, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Air Force officer tests positive for virus after return from Afghan mission
SEOUL -- An Air Force officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a mission to evacuate Afghan people from the war-torn nation last month, officials said Wednesday.
The officer, based in the southeastern city of Busan, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms while in quarantine, according to the defense ministry.
-----------------
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
BUSAN -- South Korean prosecutors said Wednesday they have busted the nation's largest-ever drug trafficking attempt with an arrest of a man in his 30s in the southern port city of Busan.
The Busan District Prosecutors Office said it has arrested and indicted a 34-year-old man on charges of smuggling over 400 kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico.
(END)