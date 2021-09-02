Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #asset managers #Q2 earnings

Asset managers' Q2 net up 3.2 pct on commission fees

06:00 September 02, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The combined net profit of asset management firms in South Korea rose 3.2 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier on a modest rise in commission fees, data showed Thursday.

Their net income amounted to 609.4 billion won (US$526 million) in the April-June period, compared with 590.4 billion won in the first quarter, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Compared with a year earlier, their net profit surged 91.6 percent, it said.

The solid earnings were mainly due to a fall in operating costs and a rise in commission income, according to the FSS.

Last year, asset managers reported a 62 percent on-year surge in earnings as the country's bullish stock market boosted their commission fees.

Their combined assets came to 1,268.5 trillion won as of end-June, up 2.5 percent from three months ago.

This file photo shows the logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK