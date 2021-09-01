Hyundai's Aug. sales fall 7.6 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales fell 7.6 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 294,591 vehicles in August, down from 318,700 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 6.5 percent to 51,034 units from 54,590 as a lack of semiconductor parts disrupted production during the same period, while overseas sales dropped 7.8 percent to 243,557 from 264,110 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
From January to August, sales rose 18 percent to 2.64 million autos from 2.24 million units in the year-ago period.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
