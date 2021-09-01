Hyundai's Aug. sales fall 7.6 pct amid chip shortage

Go to Contents
15:40 September 01, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales fell 7.6 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales.

The country's biggest carmaker sold 294,591 vehicles in August, down from 318,700 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 6.5 percent to 51,034 units from 54,590 as a lack of semiconductor parts disrupted production during the same period, while overseas sales dropped 7.8 percent to 243,557 from 264,110 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

From January to August, sales rose 18 percent to 2.64 million autos from 2.24 million units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the electrified G80 sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

