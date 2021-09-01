GM Korea's August sales dip 40 pct on parts shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Wednesday its sales fell 40 percent last month from a year earlier due to a parts shortage and the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 16,616 vehicles in August, down from 27,747 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 20 percent to 4,745 units last month from 5,898 the previous year, while exports dropped 46 percent to 11,871 autos from 21,849 over the cited period, it said.
From January to August, its sales were down 17 percent to 190,614 autos from 228,415 units in the year-ago period.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
