Kia's Aug. sales slightly up amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday its sales rose slightly last month from a year earlier amid an extended global chip shortage.
Kia sold a total of 217,204 vehicles in August, up 0.1 percent from 217,089 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 6.6 percent on-year to 41,003 units last month from 38,463 on demand for the Sportage SUV. Overseas sales fell 1.4 percent to 176,201 from 178,626 during the cited period, it said.
From January to August, its sales rose 19 percent to 1.9 million autos from 1.6 million in the year-ago period.
