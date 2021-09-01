Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kia-August sales

Kia's Aug. sales slightly up amid chip shortage

16:24 September 01, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday its sales rose slightly last month from a year earlier amid an extended global chip shortage.

Kia sold a total of 217,204 vehicles in August, up 0.1 percent from 217,089 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 6.6 percent on-year to 41,003 units last month from 38,463 on demand for the Sportage SUV. Overseas sales fell 1.4 percent to 176,201 from 178,626 during the cited period, it said.

From January to August, its sales rose 19 percent to 1.9 million autos from 1.6 million in the year-ago period.

This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the EV6 all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK