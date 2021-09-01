Cheong Wa Dae says new legislation against Google, Apple to help foster 'mobile ecosystem'
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday the country's new legislation on curbing Google and Apple's payment policies will be conducive to the development of the "mobile ecosystem."
Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, was referring to an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act that was approved by the National Assembly the previous day.
It made South Korea the first nation to prevent major app store operators like Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their billing systems, which require a commission.
The legislation bans "global proprietary big-tech companies from forcing certain payment methods for the first time in the world," Park pointed out.
"It is expected to guarantee fair income for content creators and bring about further development of the mobile ecosystem."
Park cited it as one of "very meaningful" bills passed by lawmakers Tuesday.
He also took note of a revision bill on medical services that makes surveillance cameras be mandatory in hospital surgery rooms.
It was passed during the parliament's plenary session following years of heated debates. Doctors, the government and the ruling and opposition parties have reached a consensus via public discussions, which represents an "example of a mature legislative process in our society," he stated.
With regard to legislation on fostering South Korea's campaign for going carbon neutral by 2050, Park said the country has become the world's 14th to introduce such a legal system.
The Framework Act on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth has a "significant meaning in that South Korea has laid the legal foundation for emerging as a leading country in response to climate change," he said.
He added the government will make thorough preparations for the enforcement of those laws.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)