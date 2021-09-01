Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
S. Korea-U.S. defense cost-sharing deal comes into effect
SEOUL -- The new defense cost-sharing agreement between South Korea and the United States took effect Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, a day after the National Assembly ratified the deal on sharing the cost for the upkeep of American troops here.
After Tuesday's parliamentary ratification, the two countries notified each other that all domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to go into effect have been completed, bringing the deal officially into force, the ministry said.
-----------------
(Movie Review) Sincerity leads to wonder in movie 'Miracle'
SEOUL -- The coming-of-age drama "Miracle: Letters to the President" is based on the true story of a whistle stop in a roadless remote area of North Gyeongsang Province, known as the only privately built train station in South Korea.
Joon-kyeong (Park Jung-min) is a mathematics prodigy living in the outlying village, which has railway tracks but no public station and no road for people going downtown. It takes at least two hours for Joon-kyeong to go to school, walking on the railroad tracks and passing through three tunnels.
-----------------
Workers' employment insurance rate to be hiked over fund depletion woes
SEOUL -- The government on Wednesday decided to raise the rate of workers' employment insurance next year as the state employment insurance fund is on the verge of being depleted amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
The labor ministry's employment insurance fund committee held a meeting and ratified the decision to raise the current rate of 1.6 percent to 1.8 percent in July 2022.
-----------------
S. Korea endorses bill mandating carbon neutrality by 2050
SEOUL -- South Korea's parliament has passed a bill mandating over a 35 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to eventually achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The National Assembly passed the so-called "climate crisis response" act Tuesday night at a general voting session, becoming the 14th country in the world to codify, through legislation, a national vision to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 and its implementation requirements.
-----------------
Health workers, gov't in last-minute talks as strike deadline nears
SEOUL -- Unionized health workers and health authorities were in last-ditch talks Wednesday to make a compromise on key contentious issues as front-line professionals have warned of staging a nationwide strike later this week to call for improved conditions amid the pandemic.
The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union (KHMU), representing more than 56,000 nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals, have voted to begin a nationwide walkout Thursday.
-----------------
U.N. rapporteur urges S. Korea to revise controversial media bill
SEOUL -- A U.N. human rights expert has urged South Korea to revise a controversial media bill centered on imposing punitive damages on media outlets reporting misinformation or fake news, saying it would "severely restrict" the freedom of the press, a document showed Wednesday.
Irene Khan, a special rapporteur for promoting the right to freedom of expression, made the call in a letter received by the foreign ministry, seeking explanation on the legislation that calls for punitive damages up to five times more than usual if the media outlet is found guilty of running false or manipulated news reports.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae says new legislation against Google, Apple to help foster 'mobile ecosystem'
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday the country's new legislation on curbing Google and Apple's payment policies will be conducive to the development of the "mobile ecosystem."
Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, was referring to an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act that was approved by the National Assembly the previous day.
