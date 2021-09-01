Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings to raise 17.3 bln won via stock sale
17:31 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 17.3 billion won(US$15 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 15 million common shares at a price of 1,155 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
