Seyoung D&C to raise 4.5 bln won via stock sale
17:40 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, SEPTEMBER 1 (Yonhap) -- Seyoung D&C Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 4.5 billion won(US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 7.61 million common shares at a price of 657 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
