Cu Medical Systems to raise 4 bln won via stock sale
18:10 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, SEPTEMBER 1 (Yonhap) -- Cu Medical Systems Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 4 billion won (US$3.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.17 million common shares at a price of 1,260 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
