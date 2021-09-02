Go to Contents
Police arrest head of labor umbrella organization over rallies

06:58 September 02, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The police on Thursday arrested the head of a labor umbrella organization over mass rallies held in violation of COVID-19 related regulations.

Yang Kyung-soo, chief of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), was arrested at a KCTU office in Seoul, according to the police.

Yang's arrest came more than two weeks after a Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for him for staging mass rallies in downtown Seoul between May and July.

The police had sought to arrest Yang on Aug. 18 but failed as KCTU members prevented police officers from entering their office.
