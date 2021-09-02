Go to Contents
07:06 September 02, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- YouTube knows popular opinion on presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Front line of antivirus fight to collapse when improving public health care is neglected (Kookmin Daily)
-- Health care union, gov't reach agreement; chaos in medical system amid COVID-19 avoided (Donga Ilbo)
-- Hawkish pro-Moon faction speeds up going its own way (Seoul Shinmun)
-- High-end military weapons face rising risk of hacking (Segye Times)
-- After spending savings of 10 tln won, employment insurance to rise again (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 19 tln won spent on taxes for 8 major social insurances (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Wage gap at listed firms estimated at 36 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea likely to allow gatherings of 6 next week, 8 over Chuseok (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't raises employment insurance cost after binge spending on unemployment benefits (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Employment insurance cost to be raised as fund on verge of being depleted (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 1.52 million vaccine doses from Romania are coming (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moderna delays once again threaten Korea's vaccine roll out (Korea Herald)
-- Horrific crimes reignite debates over death penalty (Korea Times)
(END)

